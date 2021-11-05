Polker Achieves Market Cap of $14.40 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $14.40 million and $4.69 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,623,901 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

