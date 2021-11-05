PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $20,735.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00247345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00096814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm's total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

