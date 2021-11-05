Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $832,000.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Popular stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $85.59.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.