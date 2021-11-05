Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Portland General Electric worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

POR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

