PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0188

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $6,761.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,992.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.55 or 0.07354289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00326800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.18 or 0.00977471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00087135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00421119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00281119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00239976 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,981,855 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.