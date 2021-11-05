Powerledger (POWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $186.94 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $186.94 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

