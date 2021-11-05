Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$134.38. 10,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.76. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.57.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.