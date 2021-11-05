Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$156.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

PRBZF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Premium Brands has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $109.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

