Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.14.

Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$135.44. 43,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.69. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

