Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.14.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$135.82. 49,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$94.56 and a 12-month high of C$137.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

