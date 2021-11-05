Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$156.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.14.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$135.44. 43,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.69. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.