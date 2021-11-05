PRIA Price Reaches $3.35 on Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $232,681.03 and $362.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00005491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

