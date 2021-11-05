Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,278,189 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 167.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.04% of Dominion Energy worth $620,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

