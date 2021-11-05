Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 921,801 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.51% of Analog Devices worth $957,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,960. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.86 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.