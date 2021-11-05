Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 499,034 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.46% of Colfax worth $812,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,195,810 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Colfax stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

