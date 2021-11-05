Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 697,895 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,557,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 697,895 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.38% of TC Energy worth $671,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $53.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

