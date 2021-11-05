Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

PRMW traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.98. 50,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,868. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

