Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Earnings Results

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Primo Water updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.