Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Raised to $117.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

