Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

Progyny stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 2,964,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

