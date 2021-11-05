Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Up 12.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.57. Approximately 16,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 587,852 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,824. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 117.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

