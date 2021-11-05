Propy Trading 33.7% Higher This Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Propy has a total market cap of $202.62 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded up 65,832.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

