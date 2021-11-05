Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 1,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,358. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 3,505.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Protara Therapeutics worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.