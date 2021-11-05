ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ProVen VCT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 71 ($0.93). 9,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.78. ProVen VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £137.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

