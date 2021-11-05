ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ProVen VCT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 71 ($0.93). 9,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.78. ProVen VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £137.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84.
About ProVen VCT
