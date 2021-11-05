Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 247,172 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

