Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PRSR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 637,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £560.24 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 70.37 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.03.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith bought 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower bought 30,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

