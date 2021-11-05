Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 256,703 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,703 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 532,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $11,460,998,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 147.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 436.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

