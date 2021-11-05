Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 356,769 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3,859.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,769 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $50,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

