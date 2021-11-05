Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 63,673 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $355.26 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $358.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

