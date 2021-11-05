Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 324,441 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Boston Properties worth $58,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $114.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

