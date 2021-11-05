Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 497,807 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Western Digital worth $55,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 109.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 488.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the second quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

WDC stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

