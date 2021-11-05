Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 62,854 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $57,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

NYSE LH opened at $284.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.