Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 237.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 178,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 197,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,921 shares of company stock worth $9,633,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

