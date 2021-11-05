Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lennar worth $49,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.82.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.