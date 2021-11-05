Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,391 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $57,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

