Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211,945 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $56,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $8,737,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

