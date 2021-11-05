Prudential Financial Inc. Has $49.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 19.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 129,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

