Prudential Financial Inc. Has $51.21 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496,180 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aflac worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 530.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

