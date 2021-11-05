Prudential Financial Inc. Has $54.06 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,397 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $54,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $346.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.60.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.