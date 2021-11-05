Prudential Financial Inc. Has $56.47 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of AutoZone worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after buying an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,809.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,844.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,672.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,571.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.