Prudential Financial Inc. Has $57.76 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,836 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.81% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $57,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

