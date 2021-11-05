Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $53,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $98.97 and a one year high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

