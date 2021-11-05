Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Medical Properties Trust worth $57,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.