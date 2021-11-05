Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.