Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.71% of Werner Enterprises worth $51,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.18 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

