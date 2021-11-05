Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $48,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 93.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $633.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $614.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.