Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.40. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.83 to $14.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.09. 52,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,300. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

