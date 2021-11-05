Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 673,302 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $49,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

