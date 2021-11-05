Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 757,112 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of Foot Locker worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.