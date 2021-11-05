Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 846.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,282 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

